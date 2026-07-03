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regular-article-logo Friday, 03 July 2026

Delhi High Court directs Grievance Appellate Committee to decide on Dhruv Rathee video takedown in 15 days

The direction came during the hearing of a plea filed by lawyer Amita Sachdeva, who has also initiated criminal proceedings against the YouTuber

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.07.26, 01:12 PM
Dhruv Rathee

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The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Union government's Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to decide within 15 days whether a video uploaded by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, allegedly defamatory to Hindu deities and hurtful to religious sentiments, should be taken down.

According to a report by legal news website Live Law, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued the direction while hearing a plea filed by lawyer Amita Sachdeva, who has also initiated criminal proceedings against Rathee over the video.

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During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Union government, argued that the video contained disparaging material about Hindu gods and was "non-tolerant." He submitted that the intermediary should either remove the video on its own or comply with a judicial direction ordering its takedown.

The ASG also cited a division bench judgment, arguing that intermediaries have a duty to exercise due diligence and promptly block content found to be harmful to society.

Counsel for Google LLC urged the court to direct the GAC to dispose of the appeal, assuring that the intermediary would comply with any judicial order.

Accepting the request, the court directed the GAC to decide Sachdeva's appeal within 15 days.

"The appellate authority shall decide the petitioner's appeal expeditiously, within a period of 15 days from the date of receipt of this order. In case of any further grievance, the petitioner can file a fresh petition," the court said while disposing of the matter.

The court also cautioned that any disregard of its order would be viewed seriously.

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