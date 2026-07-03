‘One Piece’ character Monkey D. Luffy throws first pitch at Dodgers game

Monkey D. Luffy at a Major League Baseball game? On Friday, Major League Baseball’s official Instagram handle shared photos of a mascot dressed as the beloved One Piece protagonist throwing the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the San Diego Padres.

“Luffy in the house for ONE PIECE Night,” reads the caption on the official Instagram handle of the Dodgers.

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The mascot charmed the game night, taking a run around the stadium — looking adorable in its classic straw hat and infectious aura.

Another video, shared on the Dodgers social media handle, shows fans flaunting their Luffy hats, cheering from their seats. “So many Luffy hats,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Dodgers’ player Kike Hernandez posed alongside Luffy before the match.

Last month, episode 1164 of One Piece was released. This episode dives deeper into the Elbaph arc. The episode is currently streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. During his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, creates meaningful bonds and unravels the world’s secrets.

Netflix also unveiled the first teaser for The One Piece, a new anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s globally popular manga series. Produced by WIT Studio, the series is slated for a global release in February 2027.