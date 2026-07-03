‘Engaging and entertaining’: Fans call Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut series ‘Pritam and Pedro’ compelling

Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut series Pritam and Pedro, which premiered on JioHotstar Friday, was called “engaging and entertaining story” by many first-day viewers.

Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, the show is directed by Avinash Arun.

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“#PritamAndPedro proves that educating people about cybercrime doesn’t have to be dull. Smart storytelling with a meaningful message,” tweeted a user on X.

An X user stayed up way later than planned because of #PritamAndPedro and had absolutely no regrets.

“Literally.. celebrating every fun-filled moment together. Cyber fraud ki reality ko itna engaging way mein dikhana kaafi impressive tha. Har episode ke baad online safety ko aur seriously lena chahiye (Showing the reality of cyber fraud in such an engaging way was impressive. Every episode was a reminder to take online safety more seriously).#PritamAndPedro,” said another user on X.

Pritam and Pedro marks Vir Hirani’s acting debut in a web series. The series also reunites Hirani with Arshad Warsi after 2006’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Heaping praise on Vir’s performance in the show, an X user wrote, “Didn’t expect #VirHirani to leave such a strong first impression. Really confident debut in #PritamAndPedro.”

An X user shared that while the suspense was engaging, the chemistry between #VirHirani and #ArshadWarsi was the real highlight of #PritamAndPedro.

“#ArshadWarsi is effortlessly entertaining, while the quirky storyline keeps you hooked. Definitely worth a watch on #JioHotstar.#PritamAndPedro,” noted another X user.

“The best thing about #PritamAndPedro is that it doesn’t make cybercrime feel distant—it shows how it can happen to anyone, anytime. Brilliant storytelling and performances,” an X user said.