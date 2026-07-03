K-pop singer G-Dragon named as honorary ambassador for UNESCO World Heritage Committee

Popular k-pop singer G-Dragon has been named as the honorary ambassador for the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. The ceremony is set to take place in Busan later this month, the Korea Heritage Service confirmed on Friday.

The agency said G-Dragon was appointed in recognition of his global influence beyond K-pop, his contributions to culture and the arts, and his commitment to raising awareness about social issues through his work while promoting public-interest culture.

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As UNESCO’s ambassador, the singer will support initiatives aimed at protecting World Heritage sites by appearing in promotional campaigns, videos and public events, spreading the message of ‘peace through culture and participation.’

In collaboration with UNESCO, the foundation will launch the Heritage in Peace campaign on July 10, encouraging individuals, businesses and cities to take part in safeguarding World Heritage sites.

Funds raised through the initiative will be donated to the World Heritage Fund to help preserve sites endangered by war, climate change and natural disasters.

G-Dragon previously served as an ambassador for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju last year, where he performed at the gala dinner.

The 48th session of the World Heritage Committee is scheduled to take place in Busan from July 19 to 29, marking the first time South Korea has hosted the meeting since becoming a signatory to the World Heritage Convention in 1988.