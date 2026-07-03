Akshay Kumar's ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ earns Rs 137 crore worldwide in first week

Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle has breached the Rs 130-crore mark worldwide, as per latest trade reports.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film has so far earned Rs 137.36 crore gross worldwide since its June 26 release, according to a report by industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

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The comedy film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 110.01 crore gross at the time the report was filed on Friday.

Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise following Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film marks Akshay Kumar's return to the franchise after he did not feature in Welcome Back.

The film revolves around a group of flop actors and film crew whose paths cross with a dreaded terrorist gang in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures.

Akshay leads an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, among others.

Cocktail 2, on the other hand, has so far earned Rs 106.75 crore gross in India, as per Sacnilk. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.