Metro work at Chingrighata put on hold, next flyover closure likely from July 10

The work to connect viaduct pillars at the EM Bypass–Chingrighata crossing for the New Garia–airport Metro (Orange Line), which was scheduled to be carried out from Friday night to early Monday morning, has been put on hold, Kolkata Police said in a notification issued on Thursday.

The Chingrighata flyover was scheduled to be closed from 8pm on Friday for the proposed work. However, the girder-launching between the viaduct pillars has been postponed, and the flyover will remain open to traffic, police said.

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“...the restrictions and diversions imposed in connection with the proposed segment launching work... shall remain suspended until further orders and normal vehicular movement through Chingrighata flyover and Chingrighata crossing will continue as usual,” the notification, signed by Ajay Nand, commissioner of Kolkata Police, said.

Sources in Metro Railway, which has already obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) from Kolkata Police for the proposed work, said the operation to bridge the gap between pillars 326 and 327 is now likely to be carried out between the night of July 10 and the early hours of July 13.

"Our arrangements, including manpower and machinery, are in place. A traffic trial under the proposed restrictions has already been completed. We will begin work once Kolkata Police gives the formal clearance ahead of July 10," a Metro Railway official said.

"Once the pillars are connected, we will move towards Broadway from EM Bypass to carry out similar work on the remaining pillars," a Metro Railway official said.

Metro Railway officials said that after the gaps between the existing pillars are bridged, trains are expected to run between New Garia and Sector V within six months.

The extension is expected to significantly reduce travel time between New Garia and Sector V, especially during peak hours.

Senior Kolkata Police officers overseeing the project said they plan to keep one flank of the Chingrighata flyover open to traffic when the work resumes later this month.

During the previous phase of work, from the night of June 26 to the early hours of June 29, traffic diversions—especially on Saturday, June 27, when traffic towards Sector V was heavy—proved challenging.

"A large number of vehicles were headed towards Sector V in the morning because of an examination. In the evening, traffic swelled with vehicles ferrying guests to marriage functions," a senior Kolkata Police officer said. "This time, we plan to keep one flank of the Chingrighata flyover open while Metro Railway carries out the pillar-bridging work."