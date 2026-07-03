Aamir Khan confirms intimate wedding with Gauri Spratt at Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, at his Mumbai residence on July 5, expressing hope that the couple embarks on a happy journey together.

The 61-year-old actor announced this while attending the screening of the upcoming series Pritam and Pedro on Thursday evening. The show marks the series debut of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who previously collaborated with Aamir on 3 Idiots and PK.

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Speaking to reporters, Aamir said the ceremony would be an intimate affair attended only by close family members and friends.

“I'm getting married on July 5, and the wedding will take place at home with close family and friends. We seek everyone's blessings and hope that we have a happy journey together,” he said.

Aamir was accompanied by his son, Junaid Khan, at the event.

Khan had publicly confirmed his relationship with Spratt in March 2025 during celebrations for his 60th birthday, introducing her to the media for the first time. The couple have since made a handful of public appearances together.

The wedding will mark Khan's third marriage. He was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the former couple share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

In 2005, Khan married filmmaker Kiran Rao. The two announced their separation in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Spratt is also a mother to a son from a previous relationship.