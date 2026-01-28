Delhi HC restrains circulation of AI film allegedly exploiting likeness of Pawan Kalyan’s son

The Delhi High Court has restrained the circulation and broadcast of an AI-generated film that allegedly exploits the name, personality and likeness of Akira Nandan, son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan.

Justice Tushar Tao Gadela passed the order while hearing a suit filed by Akira Nandan, also known as Akira Desai, against Sambhawaami Studios LLP and others, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plaintiff alleged that the defendant created and uploaded on YouTube a nearly one-hour-long film, described as the world’s first global AI movie, falsely projecting him in the lead role without his consent.

According to the suit, the unauthorised use of AI and deepfake technology violated Akira’s right to privacy, personality rights, publicity rights, moral rights and copyright. The plaintiff claimed the AI-morphed content included fabricated intimate or romantic scenes, which had already caused, and could further cause, serious harm to his reputation, goodwill and public image.

The court observed that the alleged misuse of AI technology could mislead members of the public and amounted to an attempt to defraud viewers by falsely associating the plaintiff with the film.

The court added that the use of AI tools to create a film with the plaintiff depicted as the lead character demonstrated the distinctive nature of his image and persona and raised a clear likelihood of exploitation of his name, image, personality and voice. It held that the harm caused could not be adequately compensated through monetary damages.

“The irreparable injury and loss that the plaintiff may suffer, if no restraint orders are passed, would be irreparable, in as much as, a dent to the personality and the very image of the plaintiff can neither be measured in monetary terms nor be resurrected conveniently,” the court said.

Granting ex parte ad-interim relief, the court ordered the immediate takedown of the AI-generated film and all related content, including clips, shorts and promotional material, from online platforms. It restrained Sambhawaami Studios LLP and other defendants from any further use or exploitation of Akira’s persona through AI, generative AI, machine learning or deepfake technologies.

The court also restrained unidentified John Doe parties from using, imitating or exploiting any aspect of Akira’s personality, including his name, image, likeness, voice or mannerisms, in any form through AI-based technologies.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on February 5.