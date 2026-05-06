After saffron surge in Bengal polls, pro-BJP producers demand EIMPA chief Piya Sengupta’s resignation

A day after the BJP’s landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, political ripples reached the Bengali film industry, with a section of producers on Tuesday demonstrating at the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) office, demanding a change in its style of functioning in view of the change in guard in the state.

The producers and distributors, many of whom are believed to be politically aligned with or sympathetic to the BJP, as per PTI, in a letter called for a meeting within three days to discuss the prevailing situation in the state following the change in political equations and how it could influence the functioning of the Bengali entertainment industry.

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The demand was made by several members of the association, including senior producer Ratan Saha, his son and producer-distributor Satadip Saha, director Milan Bhowmik, and producer Krishnanarayan Daga.

They also staged a protest outside the room of EIMPA president Pia Sengupta to press for urgent convening of a meeting and for taking all stakeholders into confidence before making any future move regarding the functioning of the apex body, including the role of its future president.

The protesting producers alleged that Sengupta has leanings towards the Trinamool Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Sengupta said EIMPA is a non-political body and has historically maintained cordial relations with whichever party is in power.

“We welcome the BJP government in the state. But positions within EIMPA are decided through elections,” she said.

The developments come amid a broader backdrop of political transition in West Bengal, with sections of the film industry — particularly some producers and distributors — alleging that the industry is being controlled by a syndicate run by TMC leaders, depriving many talented artistes of work for professing different political beliefs.

Producer Himanshu Dhanuka, of Eskay Movies, also welcomed the BJP government in West Bengal. “Congratulations to BJP on this decisive victory. Years ago, I had publicly appealed for help when our film shoot was stalled in the UK. There was silence then. Today, the people of Bengal have spoken—and their voice is the most powerful force in any democracy,” he wrote on Facebook.

“This mandate is not just political. It reflects a deeper need for change, accountability, and an environment where talent and hard work are respected—not obstructed. Bengal has always had incredible culture, creativity, and capability. I sincerely hope this marks the beginning of a freer, more transparent, and more enabling ecosystem for our industries, especially the creative community. Time to move forward,” he added.