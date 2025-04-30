Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Amid SRK's Met Gala debut rumours, a look at Indians who stunned at the fashion event

Social media platforms have been abuzz with reports of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s possible Met Gala debut in May. As fans eagerly await a confirmation from the superstar, we take a look back at some unforgettable Met Gala debuts by Indian celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone made her Met Gala debut in 2017 in a custom white satin Tommy Hilfiger gown. The dress featured a floor-sweeping embroidered train adorned with crystals. The actress accessorised her look with diamond-studded floral hair ornaments and long drop earrings.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra also debuted at the Met Gala in 2017. She wore a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat dress. Her arrival with Nick Jonas drew attention, but it was her dress’s strikingly long train that truly stood out. The Citadel star completed the look with metallic statement earrings, a messy top knot, minimal makeup and black-heeled boots.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023 in designer Prabal Gurung's version of the Chanel bride dress. The actress ascended the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a white ball gown encrusted with pearls. A corseted bodice and a layered tulle skirt rounded off her ensemble. Embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings, rings, a sleek hairdo, high heels and kohl-rimmed eyes tied together Alia’s look at the annual fashion gala.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Sabyasachi Mukherjee made history last year as the first Indian fashion designer to walk the Met Gala red carpet in New York. The Kolkata-based couturier sported an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024. The coat, layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery, featured floral motifs that subtly resonated with the gala's The Garden of Time theme.

Isha Ambani

Like Padukone and Chopra, industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani made her debut appearance at the annual fashion gala in 2017 in a Christian Dior gown bedecked with pearls and leafy embellishments. Minimal makeup and wavy tresses rounded off her look for the event.

Natasha Poonawalla

For her debut appearance in 2018, philanthropist-cum-fashionista Natasha Poonawalla wore a bespoke strapless white gown with vibrant graffiti-inspired artwork by Prabal Gurung. The dress featured bold lettering, patchwork, and a large figure of the Statue of Liberty. Minimal accessories balanced Natasha’s look that blended high fashion with street art.

The 2025 Met Gala, set to take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, aims to focus on menswear, particularly highlighting the style and influence of Black men throughout history.