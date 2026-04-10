Deep Purple pays visit to Japan’s superfan PM Sanae Takaichi

British rock band Deep Purple paid a brief visit to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as they returned to the country after more than half a century.

Being a metalhead and an amateur drummer, Takaichi has referred to Deep Purple as one of her favourite bands apart from Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

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“You are my god,” Takaichi said in English to Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, according to Reuters. She presented him with a set of made-in-Japan drumsticks that she signed.

Takaichi also clicked photos with lead singer Ian Gillan and the other Deep Purple members, following which she shared a childhood anecdote with them. She told them she had bought their Machine Head album in grade school, which contains some of the band’s greatest hits like Smoke on the Water and Highway Star.

The Japanese PM also played keyboard in a Deep Purple tribute band in middle school before taking up drumming in university, she said.

“These days, when I fight with my husband I drum to 'Burn' and cast a curse on him,” she said jokingly.

“I have the deepest respect for the way you continue to make rock history while embracing new challenges and creating captivating music to this day,” she said through an interpreter.

Deep Purple’s connection with Japan goes years back. Their double live album Made in Japan, which solidified the band’s reputation as one of rock’s most extraordinary live acts, was recorded during Deep Purple’s first Japan tour in 1972.

The band is set to kick off its Japan tour on Saturday at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan.