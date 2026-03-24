Days after BTS’s comeback, Hybe India announces audition call for next generation of artistes

Days after BTS made a comeback with their new album Arirang, the Indian branch of the group’s label Hybe announced a call for auditions from the country’s talent ecosystem, aiming to create the next generation of artists.

“The first-ever HYBE India Audition is here. We’re searching for the next generation of artists from India. If you have the talent, passion, and drive to grow, this is your moment,” Hybe India shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

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The auditions are set to be held from March 31 at various locations like Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Pune.

Outside India, the entertainment firm will hold auditions in London, New York, Toronto, Singapore and Sydney.

The creative direction and brand identity will be handled by Aaquib Wani, a New Delhi-based Indian experiential designer and art director.

K-pop fans couldn’t keep calm in the comments section. “Lesssgoooo indiaaaaa,” one of them wrote.

“I’m 18 and from Kolkata. I want to give the audition,” another commented. “OMG this is going to be fire massive compilation between fully talented people,” came another comment.

“The HYBE INDIA Audition aims to identify aspiring music talent from India and the Indian diaspora. It will offer a rare opportunity to selected applicants to enter the company’s world-class training and production ecosystem. The program is designed to nurture artists who can represent India on the global stage,” Hybe India spokesperson said in a statement.

Launched in 2025, Hybe’s new India headquarters in Mumbai is seen as a step towards introducing the agency to the Indian entertainment sector and artistes.

When it was launched in India, fans speculated that the agency may soon manage, promote and support Indian artistes.

Founded in 2005, Hybe operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production company, and music publishing house. The agency operates through three main divisions: Label, Solution, and Platform.

The label provides services including music production, artist management, publishing, event management, and social media platforms like Weverse.