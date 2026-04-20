Darshan Kumar, younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, dies at 70

Darshan Kumar, younger brother of late Gulshan Kumar, died in Delhi on April 18 at the age of 70, prompting an outpouring of grief from the music industry and well-wishers.

Singer Mika Singh confirmed the news through a social media post, remembering Kumar for his generosity and longstanding support to artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an emotional note shared on Instagram, Singh wrote, “Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories”.

“He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” the singer added.

Kumar was closely associated with the growth of T-Series, the music label founded by his brother in 1983, which went on to become one of India’s most influential music and film production houses.

While Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar currently lead the company, Darshan Kumar held a senior position during its formative years and contributed significantly to its development.

Kumar largely stayed away from the public eye, maintaining a low profile even as the company rose to national prominence.