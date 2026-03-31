‘Conscience keeper of billions’: Ranbir Kapoor reflects on his role in ‘Ramayana’ at special LA event

The first glimpse of director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was unveiled at a special Los Angeles event ahead of the teaser’s April 2 release in India.

Several photos from the recent event have gone viral on social media.

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According to videos from the LA event, the team attended the screening and held a brief QnA session with the audience.

During the interaction, Ranbir called Lord Rama a “conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after”.

A teaser dropped by producer Namit Malhotra last July shows Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama comes face to face with Yash’s Ravana.

Ramayana will be released in two instalments, with the first part hitting screens on Diwali 2026 and the second part slated for a release on Diwali the following year.

The upcoming mythological epic also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The script for Ramayana is written by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for his films Dangal and Chhichhore.

Oscar winning-composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman have scored the music for the upcoming film. Pankaj Kumar has served as the film’s cinematographer.