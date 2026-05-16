Doctors warn against self-prescribing magnesium gummies for sleep and stress

Magnesium gummies are going viral, claiming to improve sleep, lower stress, and relax muscles. Marketed as a quick wellness solution, these cute-looking supplements are being consumed without prescriptions or medical consultation by many. However, Kolkata doctors warn that magnesium is not a harmless over-the-counter fix.

According to Suman Mitra, internal medicine expert at CK Birla Hospitals and CMRI, magnesium is an essential mineral for the human body and it supports muscle and nerve function, heart rhythm regulation, bone strength and energy production. It also does help with improving sleep quality, reduced muscle cramps and better cardiovascular health.

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But these benefits are primarily seen in people who have a magnesium deficiency.

“Symptoms such as fatigue, poor sleep, or muscle cramps are not always linked to low magnesium levels and may have other underlying causes. Ideally, magnesium intake should primarily come from a balanced diet rich in nuts, seeds, leafy vegetables, legumes and whole grains,” said Mitra.

Doctors also warn that excessive or unnecessary supplementation can cause side effects like diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal discomfort, weakness and low blood pressure. In people with renal issues or heart conditions, excess magnesium may accumulate in the body and become harmful.

Swapnil Patil, assistant professor of internal medicine at DPU Super Specialty Hospital, said many people assume supplements available online are safe.

“From a doctor’s perspective, magnesium is an essential mineral, but ‘available online’ does not mean ‘safe for everyone’,” he said.

Patil explained that correcting a magnesium deficiency can help improve sleep, reduce muscle cramps and even aid migraine prevention. But, he stated that a blood test can only reliably determine the deficiency.

He also warned about medication interactions as it can interfere with antibiotics, thyroid medicines and osteoporosis drugs, reducing their effectiveness.

“The fact that gummies look like candy increases the risk of overdose. Always screen for underlying conditions first, then use a defined therapeutic dose, not a casual, over-the-counter gummy,” said Patil.

With wellness supplements becoming increasingly accessible online, doctors advise consumers to seek medical guidance instead of relying on social media claims or self-diagnosis.