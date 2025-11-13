Comedian Conan O’Brien announces India tour: ‘Can’t wait to meet all 1.46 billion of you’

American comedian-talk show host Conan O’Brien is coming to India, he announced on Thursday.

“Hey India, I’m coming to visit and I can’t wait to meet all 1.46 billion of you! #ConanOBrienMustGo,” O’Brien, a five-time Emmy winner, wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, O'Brien made headlines for delivering part of his speech in Hindi at the 97th Academy Awards — alongside Spanish and Mandarin — to thank audiences around the world.

“Bharat ke logo ko namaskar. Wahan subah ho chuki hai toh mujhe ummeed hai ke aap nashte ke saath Oscars dekh rahe honge,” he said during the ceremony, earning applause from viewers in India and abroad.

Further details about O’Brien’s India itinerary or appearances are yet to be announced.

Born in 1963 in Brookline, Massachusetts, O’Brien is a former Saturday Night Live and Simpsons writer. He rose to fame hosting Late Night with Conan O’Brien (1993–2009), followed by brief stints on The Tonight Show and his long-running TBS series Conan.

After leaving traditional television, O’Brien reinvented himself with the hit podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and the travel series Conan Without Borders and Conan O’Brien Must Go.

O'Brien was honoured with the 2025 Mark Twain Prize.