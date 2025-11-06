‘Cobra Kai’ actor Xolo Mariduena to play Ace in ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 3

Cobra Kai actor Xolo Mariduena has been cast as Ace, Luffy’s sworn brother, in Season 3 of Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation, the makers announced on Wednesday.

“ONE PIECE: Season 3 just got a whole lot hotter!! We are beyond excited to announce that Xolo Mariduena will be playing the beloved Portgas D. Ace in the next stretch of our adventure,” the official Instagram page of the series wrote alongside a video featuring the actor.

In the video, the 24-year-old actor appears with his face hidden behind the script. He reads, “A huge explosion…and Ace steps out of the flames.”

Right then, he receives a call on his Transponder Snail from Luffy. “All right, my bro,” Inaki Godoy, who plays the role of Luffy, says. “We’re ready for you, man. See you on set,” he adds.

Elated by the news, Mariduena puts down the script paper to reveal his face. “Let’s get down to work, Kiki,” he says, pulling off Ace’s grin perfectly.

One Piece fans were filled with joy after the announcement. “Once again the casting department has outdone themselves,” one of them wrote. “OMG I KNEWWWWWW IT!!! XOLO is the perfect person to play Ace,” another commented.

“OMG I CALLED IT THIS IS ABSOLUTELY SO EXCITING! Could not love this casting more,” an Instagram user said, brimming with excitement.

Mariduena is best known for playing the role of Miguel Diaz in the Netflix series Cobra Kai and the titular superhero in Blue Beetle.

One Piece live-action was greenlit for a third instalment back in August. Season 2 of the show will drop on Netflix on 10 March, 2026.

The series will resume production for its third season in Cape Town, South Africa later this year.

Season 2 will take the Straw Hat pirates into the legendary ocean route that divides the planet into two halves, Paradise and New World. It will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.

Returning characters include Monkey D. Luffy (Inaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar).