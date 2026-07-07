Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ earns rave first reactions from film press

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has received rave reviews from members of the film press following its first screening, with early reactions praising the filmmaker’s adaptation of Homer’s epic as visually ambitious and a spectacle.

Collider's Peri Nemiroff wrote, “A filmmaking feast. A grand and gripping rendition of Homer’s epic, and one that feels uniquely Christopher Nolan. It’s sincerely hard to imagine any other filmmaker on the planet being able to bring that source material to screen with this much scale, scope and heart”.

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Discussing Film managing editor Andrew J. Salazar called the film a “staggering achievement” while IndieWire's David Ehrlich said “the last act rewards the journey” despite some clunky moments earlier in the film.

Film journalist Simon Thompson wrote, “Flawless filmmaking, every inch as epic as you’d expect. Leading a stellar cast, Matt Damon gives Odysseus everything in a career-best powerhouse performance. Robert Pattinson is outstanding as Antinous and John Leguizamo’s Eumaeus is sublime”.

Variety's Jazz Tangcay described the film as an “astonishing achievement” and a “triumphant, spectacular epic”. The publication's awards columnist Clayton Davis wrote, “Matt Damon leads with grit, while Tom Holland brings sensitivity and heart… It’s another hit for Nolan, one his die-hards will digest for decades to come”.

Fandango's Erik Davis singled out Robert Pattinson’s performance, writing, “He’s so conniving, manipulative and endlessly entertaining to watch. Pattinson leans all the way into the character’s villainy, and it results in one of my favorite performances of his.”

He also called the film “an absolute triumph and a crowning cinematic achievement from one of the great filmmakers of our time”.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, chronicling the Greek hero's long journey home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son Telemachus (Tom Holland), following the end of the Trojan War.

The ensemble cast also features Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page and Jon Bernthal.

The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.