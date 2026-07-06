Arjun Rampal shares unseen 'Dhurandhar' behind-the-scenes photos to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Actor Arjun Rampal shared a series of behind-the-scenes visuals alongside his "Dhurandhar" co-star Ranveer Singh as he wished him on his 41st birthday.

The first part of "Dhurandhar" released in December 2025. The second film released in March. Both installments were directed by Aditya Dhar. Rampal, who essayed the role of Major Iqbal, shared the post on his Instagram handle on Monday.

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"Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh," he wrote in the caption. It comprised several pictures and videos from the sets of the film.

Also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, among others, the first film went on to cross over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office, with another film earning over Rs 1800 crore. The films revolve around intelligence missions in Karachi to dismantle militant networks responsible for attacks on India, while navigating brutal underworld gang wars.

Singh featured in the role of an undercover operative.

It was also the first on-screen collaboration for Rampal and Singh.

Rampal will next feature in the "Billionaire" series. It is directed by Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal, and chronicles the dramatic rise and moral downfall of a powerful business tycoon in a rapidly changing India. It will release on Amazon MX Player.





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