Inside Anshula Kapoor's mehendi ceremony: Brother Arjun Kapoor shares new family photos

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared new pictures from the mehendi ceremony of his younger sister, Anshula Kapoor, who is set to marry screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. The photos feature Karisma Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor celebrating the occasion together.

1 7 All pictures: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

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Anshula posed with dad Boney Kapoor and siblings Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. She looked gorgeous in a pastel green patiala suit.

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Karisma Kapoor, Reema Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at Anshula’s mehendi ceremony. The picture also features groom Rohan Thakkar, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

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One of the pictures captures a candid moment between Rohan and Anshula. The couple got engaged in New York last July.

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Arjun looked dapper in a mint green kurta and ivory trousers.

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Anshula posed for a picture with members of the extended Kapoor family.

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Arjun Kapoor last appeared in the comedy film Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

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Anshula featured in the Karan Johar-hosted Prime Video reality show The Traitors Season 1, alongside 19 other contestants, including Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and Uorfi Javed.

RELATED TOPICS Anshula Kapoor