regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 December 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo to star in ‘Fast 11’ alongside Vin Diesel? Here’s what we know

The eleventh instalment of ‘Fast and Furious’, tentatively titled ‘Fast 11’, is slated to release in 2027

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.12.25, 12:16 PM
Vin Diesel with Cristiano Ronaldo

Vin Diesel with Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is set to star in the eleventh instalment of Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious franchise, the latter announced on Saturday.

“Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him… @cristiano,” Vin Diesel wrote alongside a picture of him with the Portuguese football icon.

The eleventh part of Fast and Furious, tentatively titled Fast 11, is slated to release in 2027. Previously, Vin hinted at a possible comeback of Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner.

Earlier, the actor also laid down his vision for the grand finale of the billion-dollar action saga. “I said, ‘Under three conditions.’ First, to bring the franchise back to LA. The second, to return to car culture and street racing. And third, to reunite Dom and Brian O’Conner,” he added.

Diesel didn’t elaborate on how Brian — originally portrayed by Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in 2013 — might return.

Fast X, the latest instalment in the franchise, hit theatres in May 2023 and featured a star-studded ensemble including Diesel, Alan Ritchson, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Moreno, and Brie Larson.

