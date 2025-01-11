Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh at Abu Dhabi concert

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin surprised his Indian fans as he read Diljit Dosanjh's famous catchphrase "Punjabi aa gaye oye" from a fan poster during his Abu Dhabi concert.

Martin, who is set to perform in India later this month, was interacting with the audience during his concert at Zayed Sports City stadium.

During his performance, Martin came across a fan-holding poster with "Punjabi aa gaye oye" written over it, which is often used by Dosanjh at his performances.

The singer was quick to read the phrase, which was followed by a loud cheer from the crowd. "We love you too," he added.

The phrase, which translates to "Punjabis have arrived", has become synonymous with Punjabi pride and representation globally.

The video of the moment has gone viral on social media after Dosanjh's team shared it on Instagram Stories.

"Chris Martin says 'PUNJABI AA GAYE OYE'. Chris Martin reading Coldplay fan posters and flags is so wholesome," posted Team Dosanjh.

Coldplay's highly-anticipated concerts in India are touted to be the biggest draw of 2025.

As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', the British band has three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

They earlier performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.