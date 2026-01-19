MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 19 January 2026

Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ earns over Rs 200 crore globally, beats ‘The Raja Saab’

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu-language action comedy has emerged as the highest grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.01.26, 04:23 PM
‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ poster, ‘The Raja Saab’ poster

‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ poster, ‘The Raja Saab’ poster File Picture

Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has breached the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office and the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office at the end of its first week in theatres, as per latest trade figures.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu-language action comedy raked in Rs 17.65 crore nett in India on Sunday, which was its seventh day in theatres. The film had earned Rs 157.90 crore nett domestically and Rs 222.85 crore gross worldwide since its January 12 release, according to industry data tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opened to Rs 32.35 crore nett in India. It has since maintained a steady momentum, emerging as the highest grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career.

Also starring Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa, the film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. It stars Chiranjeevi as National Security Officer Shankara Vara Prasad.

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, on the other hand, has earned Rs 139.34 crore nett in India and Rs 196.65 crore gross worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

Released on January 9, The Raja Saab is a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in key roles in the film. Additionally, The Raja Saab marks the Telugu cinema debut of actress Malavika Mohanan.

Meanwhile, Vir Das’s directorial debut Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which also marks Imran Khan’s acting comeback, has earned Rs 4.35 crore nett in India since its January 16 release. The film earned Rs 1.50 crore on its first Sunday in theatres. Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar and Srishti Tawde round off the cast of Happy Patel.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, fronted by Ranveer Singh, has so far earned Rs 825.10 crore nett in India since its December 5 release, reported Sacnilk. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan, the film earned Rs 3.75 crore nett in India on Sunday, which was its 45th day in theatres.

RELATED TOPICS

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Chiranjeevi The Raja Saab Prabhas Dhurandhar Happy Patel Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SC on SIR: Display names in ‘logical discrepancy’ list, allow Madhyamik admit card

Supreme Court division bench led by CJI Surya Kant issues order in hearing on plea filed by Trinamool Rajya Sabha MPs on the special intensive revision of voter lists in Bengal
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

I no longer feel an obligation to think of peace although it will always be predominant

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT