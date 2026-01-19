Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ earns over Rs 200 crore globally, beats ‘The Raja Saab’

Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has breached the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office and the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office at the end of its first week in theatres, as per latest trade figures.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu-language action comedy raked in Rs 17.65 crore nett in India on Sunday, which was its seventh day in theatres. The film had earned Rs 157.90 crore nett domestically and Rs 222.85 crore gross worldwide since its January 12 release, according to industry data tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opened to Rs 32.35 crore nett in India. It has since maintained a steady momentum, emerging as the highest grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career.

Also starring Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa, the film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. It stars Chiranjeevi as National Security Officer Shankara Vara Prasad.

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, on the other hand, has earned Rs 139.34 crore nett in India and Rs 196.65 crore gross worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

Released on January 9, The Raja Saab is a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in key roles in the film. Additionally, The Raja Saab marks the Telugu cinema debut of actress Malavika Mohanan.

Meanwhile, Vir Das’s directorial debut Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which also marks Imran Khan’s acting comeback, has earned Rs 4.35 crore nett in India since its January 16 release. The film earned Rs 1.50 crore on its first Sunday in theatres. Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar and Srishti Tawde round off the cast of Happy Patel.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, fronted by Ranveer Singh, has so far earned Rs 825.10 crore nett in India since its December 5 release, reported Sacnilk. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan, the film earned Rs 3.75 crore nett in India on Sunday, which was its 45th day in theatres.