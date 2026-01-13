Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ Day 1 collection less than Prabhas’s ‘The Raja Saab’ opening day haul

Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on Day 1 earned nearly half of what Prabhas’s The Raja Saab collected on its opening day, as per latest trade reports.

While Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned Rs 28.50 crore nett in India on Day 1, The Raja Saab collected Rs 53.75 crore nett domestically on its opening day, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

While The Raja Saab hit screens on January 9, the Chiranjeevi-headlined action drama released on January 12.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has so far raked in Rs 38.44 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Also starring Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a Telugu-language action comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. It stars Chiranjeevi as National Security Officer Shankara Vara Prasad.

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. It has so far raked in Rs 114.60 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to a report by Sacnilk.

The film follows Prabhas’s titular character on a quest for his grandfather Pekamedala Kanakaraju (Sanjay Dutt), an exorcist believed to be living in exile. Zarina Wahab essays the role of Prabhas’s grandmother, Gangamma. Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar also play key roles in the film. Additionally, The Raja Saab marks the Telugu cinema debut of actress Malavika Mohanan.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, fronted by Ranveer Singh, has so far earned Rs 807.90 crore nett in India since its December 5 release.