Chic and timeless Holi outfit ideas inspired by Bollywood divas

This festival of colours, put your best fashion foot forward in a co-ord like Sanya Malhotra or twirl in a white dress like Disha Patani. And if you wish to go glam in a sari, take cues from Alia Bhatt. Here’s a rundown of some memorable white outfits sported by stars that you can try this Holi.
The Chic Co-Ords
Steal the spotlight this Holi with a halter-neck ensemble like Sanya Malhotra, or channel your inner Barbie in a floral-themed co-ord set like Khushi Kapoor. If you're aiming for a blend of formal and festive, take cues from Triptii Dimri’s structured look — pair a collared shirt with a puff-sleeved blazer and a well-tailored column skirt. For a striking contrast to your all-white ensemble, accessorise with chunky black pumps and a matching clutch.
The Stunning Sari
Remember Alia Bhatt’s iconic white sari look for the opening day of Raj Kapoor’s centenary celebrations last December? A breezy floral-printed sari over a simple yet elegant blouse might be your perfect pick for Holi. Let your hair flow freely or tie it into a sleek bun, and add a pearl choker for a touch of sophistication.
If you prefer a more glamorous vibe, turn to Janhvi Kapoor’s party-ready look — an embellished blouse adorned with pearls, sequins, and crystals. Complement your outfit with ornate danglers, and you are all set to dazzle.
The Classic White Shirt
One can never go wrong with the classic white shirt. Go oversized and wear it as a dress like Rasha Thadani, or tuck it into your favourite pair of denims like Mira Rajput Kapoor. Complete the look with golden accessories and a vibrant red lipshade.
The Versatile Kurta
Embrace your regal side in an embroidered kurta like Karisma Kapoor’s, paired with a potli bag and juttis for the ultimate ethnic look. If comfort is your priority, Raveena Tandon’s simple yet stylish cotton kurta set is perfect for a day of festivities.
The Never-failing White Dress
A white dress — be it maxi-style, one-shoulder, or corset-fit — is a Holi favourite. Elevate your look with a stone-studded choker like Disha Patani, or take inspiration from Katrina Kaif and flaunt a deep lip shade. Add a metallic clutch, a cute black bow, and silver studs and you will shine like Taapsee Pannu.