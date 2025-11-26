Chaos at Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert as influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozi gets into scuffle

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla narrowly dodged a t-shirt hurled at him during his performance at the Rolling Loud India festival in Mumbai on November 23, shows a viral video on the internet.

In the clip, Aujla is seen performing when someone from the crowd flung a t-shirt at him. He quickly dodges it, then picks it up, wipes his face with it, and casually tosses it back into the audience.

“That is straight up disrespectful, y’all can do better than this please,” wrote an internet user.

Another viral video shows Nigerian influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozi getting into a scuffle with an attendee at the venue.

In the video, Agu is seen losing his temper at another attendee as the two get into a physical altercation. The influencer grabs the man by the collar before people nearby step in to separate them. The cause of the confrontation remains unclear.

“Agu got no chill,” wrote an internet user. “Kis baat ka panga h? (what’s the issue),” wrote another internet user.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt and black leather pants, Aujla treated fans to hits like Rim vs Jhanjhar, Na Na Na, On Top, and Tauba Tauba at the concert. He also surprised fans by performing Salman Khan’s 1998 Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya hit O O Jaane Jaana.

AP Dhillon and DIVINE made surprise appearances at the concert.