Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Bin’s traditional Hindu wedding in Udaipur

After their dreamy white wedding, Entrepreneur Nupur Sanon and playback singer Stebin Ben tied the knot again in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Udaipur, shows photos the couple shared on Monday. Here’s a look.

1 7 All photos: @nupursanon

ADVERTISEMENT

Nupur, who is the younger sister of actress Kriti Sanon, took ‘pheras’ with Stebin.

2 7

While Nupur donned an embellished lehenga, her husband complemented her outfit in an ivory sherwani.

3 7

Actress Kriti Sanon appeared to be holding her sister’s maang teeka while Stebin applied sindoor on the bride’s forehead.

4 7

Nupur walked underneath a canopy of flowers. The photo also features Kriti, who looked stunning in an ivory-and-golden sequined lehenga.

5 7

Nupur and Stebin sparked dating rumours after they were seen together in public in 2024. However, throughout 2025, Stebin denied any romantic involvement, stating they were best friends.

6 7

Stebin hugged Nupur after their wedding. He is a playback singer, known for his romantic songs like Thoda Thoda Pyaar, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq and Sahiba. Nupur, on the other hand, has acted in the 2023 Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao. In 2024, she launched her fashion brand, Label Nobo.

7 7

The newly married couple posed for a family picture after the ceremony.