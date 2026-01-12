Why K-Pop singer Joshua’s take on ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has irked BTS fans

K-pop singer Joshua, a member of Seventeen, landed in the crosshairs of BTS fans for his remarks on animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters at the Golden Globe Awards on Monday (IST).

Joshua became the first male Korean artist to attend the Golden Globes on Monday, but it was his response to a question about the animated film that became the talking point on X, Instagram and Reddit.

“I’m really happy. It’s opening up new doors for K-pop. I can’t believe it got this big,” the singer said in a Billboard News interview, talking about KPop Demon Hunters.

His statement, however, did not sit well with BTS fans, who go by the name Army. According to them, his remark was ‘disrespectful’ to BTS, given the band’s global popularity.

BTS had ‘single-handedly’ paved the path and took K-pop to the global platform, some fans said. Calling KPop Demon Hunters, which is created by an American production house, a ‘turning point’ was unacceptable, they added. The interview clip was later deleted by Billboard News.

“KPDH is created and funded by SONY Pictures Animation, which means the West and other countries are reaping the benefits of what BTS have been promoting, but it doesn't benefit SK or Kpop industry! And d*** Joshua is thanking them while KPDH got the inspiration from BTS,” wrote an X user.

“Kpop Demon Hunters wouldn’t even exist if BTS hadn’t told everyone that K-Pop was in 2018. Matter of fact, Joshua wouldn’t even be at the Golden Globes getting interviewed by Billboard if it wasn’t for BTS,” another fan argued.

Another X post read, “So they're having concerts in the US because of KDH ok well-noted Joshua, go back to Korea and pack up your things from Hybe, which so happens was built by BTS, so where do we go from here? Go to your so-called KDH that opened the door for K-Pop...come on, pack up your things.”

However, a few of Joshua’s fans came to his defence, pointing out the ‘unnecessary drama’ BTS fans are creating to divert attention from KPop Demon Hunters.

One X user wrote, “Ok, whatever, sure it's not like you'll even try to understand Joshua's point just bc he didn't mention BTS! Argue to the wall from here onwards.”

“Kpop became more well-known after KDH. Can you read and understand? And new doors, and if we go by what you're saying, then isn't Joshua acknowledging BTS as well? bc, as you said, KDH was inspired by BTS,” another post read.

“The question was about the KPop Demon Hunters, not BTS. Stop making sandals for absolutely no reason. Leave BTS and Seventeen alone, it's getting ridiculous,” came another tweet.

KPop Demon Hunters revolves around Huntrix, a girl band whose members secretly work as demon hunters while maintaining their pop star personas. They face off against rival band Saja Boys, whose members are revealed to be demons.

The voice cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster. The film bagged two awards at the Golden Globe Awards 2026.

K-pop boy band BTS’s upcoming 5th studio album, with 14 tracks in total, will be released on 20 March. In their latest Weverse post, the agency said that the title of the upcoming album will be announced on January 14 at 12am (KST).