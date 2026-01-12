‘Hindu activists’ storm, shut down interfaith marriage reception in UP’s Shahjahanpur

A mob of “Hindu activists” barged into the walima (wedding reception) of an interfaith couple in Kotwali police station area in Shahjahanpur on Sunday night forcing the family to cancel the event, a police officer said.

Dr Adnan Ansari, a dentist and resident of Zia Khel locality in Shahjahanpur city, had tied the knot with married Neelam, 35, an MBA working in a multinational company, in a Delhi court on September 12 last year.

The wedding reception was being held on Sunday night at a local banquet lawn in Shahjahanpur, around 177 km northwest of the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow.

A large number of “Hindu activists” reached the event venue and created a ruckus, as reported by PTI. A purported video of the incident has also surfaced.

Rajesh Awasthi, a Hindu leader who participated in the protest, said they had received information that Adnan had married a Hindu girl and his family was holding a walima feast. Triggered by this, Hindu activists reached the venue and protested against the marriage.

Awasthi said the police were also informed, who arrived at the scene and the walima ceremony was eventually cancelled.

Awasthi said they had submitted a memorandum to superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi on Monday, demanding action against Adnan under the National Security Act.

Dwivedi told PTI on Monday that when police reached the spot after receiving information, the family members informed them that they had cancelled the walima ceremony.

The senior officer, citing family members, said Adnan's family had also printed invitation cards for the walima in which the bride's name was mentioned as Neelam Ansari.