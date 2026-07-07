Celina Jaitly urges women to sign prenuptial agreements: ‘Keep your assets separate’

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has urged women to sign prenuptial agreements and keep their personal assets separate before marriage.

Celina, who is currently undergoing a divorce battle with estranged husband Peter Haag, claimed that she was forced to transfer her assets during her marriage, leaving her with nothing. She advised women to safeguard their wealth and property.

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“I would recommend girls, please do a prenup if you have assets of your own. Please do a prenup before marrying. Keep your assets separate always. Because, you know, it all boiled down to assets. All the love, all the care, all the promises of togetherness, the children, the deaths, the births, everything boiled down to an asset at the end of the day. And that is what my biggest heartache is,” she said in an interview with India Today.

Celina said she received the divorce papers as a “gift” on her 15th wedding anniversary. As the documents were in German, she said she asked her twin sons to read them to her. According to Jaitly, the notice contained “weird” allegations against her and stated that the marriage had suffered an “irretrievable breakdown”.

She further alleged that she was made to transfer properties worth Rs 20 crore during a difficult phase of her life and subsequently lost access to her pre-marital assets.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, have twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and another son, Arthur, born in 2017. They also had another twin son, Shamsher, who died due to a heart condition.

In November 2025, Celina filed a case against Peter Haag under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, alleging continuous domestic violence. She also alleged that she had been denied access to her children despite the couple having a joint custody arrangement.

In May this year, Mumbai-based law firm Semwal & Co. said Celina had received legal notices from Peter Haag and his father, DI Wolfgang J. Haag, accusing her of making defamatory remarks in interviews and on social media during the ongoing divorce and child custody proceedings.

The notices denied allegations of abuse and harassment, objected to public references to the couple's children, sought the removal of the content and a public apology, and warned of possible legal action.

Celina is set to return to Hindi cinema after a six-year gap with Sister Nivedita, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The film is based on the life of Sister Nivedita, the Irish-born disciple of Swami Vivekananda, known for her contributions to education and women's empowerment.