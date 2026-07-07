Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar: ‘My easiest choice’

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late Mona Kapoor, has married longtime partner Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.

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Anshula shared the first photographs from the ceremony on Instagram on Monday, offering a glimpse into the celebrations.

She captioned the post, “06.07.2026. Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice”.

The photographs show Anshula and Rohan exchanging vows under the mandap. Her sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, were seen participating in the rituals and helping Rohan apply sindoor.

A framed photograph of Anshula's late mother, Mona Kapoor, placed near the mandap, was also seen in the pictures.

The couple’s wedding festivities began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family.

Anshula and Rohan first met through a dating app. In July last year, Rohan proposed to Anshula at Central Park in New York City. The couple later hosted an engagement party in Mumbai in October.