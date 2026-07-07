Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer ‘Apha’ witnesses Monday drop, crosses Rs 60-crore mark globally

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha witnessed a 72 per cent drop in collections on its first Monday in theatres, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Shiv Rawail-directed spy thriller collected Rs 3.85 crore nett (Rs 4.54 crore gross) in India on its fourth day, across 6,997 shows.

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Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore nett in India on Friday and recorded some growth over the weekend. The film collected Rs 11.50 crore nett on Saturday, followed by Rs 13.25 crore nett on Sunday.

With its Monday collections, the film’s total India gross stood at Rs 45.34 crore, while its cumulative India nett collection reached Rs 37.85 crore.

The film earned an estimated Rs 1.50 crore gross overseas on Day 4. Its total overseas gross collection rose to Rs 18.30 crore, taking its worldwide gross earnings to an estimated Rs 63.64 crore.

Set within YRF Spy Universe, Alpha features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan.

This is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after the Tiger franchise, War franchise and Pathaan.