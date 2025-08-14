Cate Blanchett says her surprise cameo in 'Squid Game 3' finale came out of the blue

Cate Blanchett says her surprise cameo in the final moments of "Squid Game 3" “came out of the blue" and she had little context other than quickly learning to play the game of “ddakji”.

Asked whether she would like to star if there is an American version of the popular South Korean series that broke viewership records on Netflix, Blanchett told Variety, "I am wildly open to anything.” "And in a world that is so beautifully, magically created like that, for sure. They’re amazing world-builders, and that series has been eaten alive. I don’t think there’s a corner of the globe that it hasn’t touched in some way.” At the end of the series, Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) spots an American recruiter playing ddakji with a homeless man in a back alley. They briefly acknowledge each other.

Blanchett called her brief appearance, "one of the most mysterious jobs". “Because it’s such a cult series and they were shooting in L.A. of all places, everyone was on a need-to-know basis.

"I got a couple of storyboards. I had to (learn to) play the game very quickly. I had to practice and practice. I knew there were four or five setups that they were going to do, and I knew what they needed from every shot, and then I was given the sides. But it was one of the more mysterious jobs.” There were reports that the American remake of the series will be directed by David Fincher, who has already worked with the streamer on two other popular shows -- the first two episode of "House of Cards" and the two seasons of "Mindhunter".

Blanchett said she does not know much.

“I don’t know anything more than you do. I’m not being coy. I really don’t.” However, the actor is not averse to reuniting with Fincher after “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”.

“I mean, I’d love to work with David again. It’s been ages.” Blanchett shared.

Blanchett, a highly successful actress, has seen much acclaim, including Academy Award wins for Best Actress for the comedy drama “Blue Jasmine” in 2014 and the biographical drama “The Aviator” in 2005.

She has starred in a wide range of prestigious films across genres, including “The Talented Mr Ripley” and “Carol”. Most recently, she was in Steven Soderbergh’s spy thriller “Black Bag” alongside Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan.

