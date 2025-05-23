In Pictures: Cara Delevingne, Helen Mirren and others dazzle on the Cannes red carpet

From Cara Delevingne turning heads in a chic black column gown to Helen Mirren flaunting a spectacular necklace with over 400 carats of gems, here are the celebrities who raised the glamour quotient at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Cara Delevingne

After dazzling on the red carpet with her wet-grunge hairstyle, Cara Delevingne made a second appearance in a custom Ashi Studio strapless corset gown, this time in her usual blonde tresses. The model-actress attended the premiere of La Venue De L'avenir (Colours Of Time) at the French Riviera.

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren twinned with Delevingne in black on the red carpet. The highlight of her look was a Margot McKinney necklace called the Marina Collier which featured a string of gemstones that weighed over 400 carats.

Mirren, who is at Cannes as a L'Oréal Paris ambassador, wore a black ensemble with a floor-length gown, puffed-up shoulders and a turquoise bow belt. A headpiece with a floral appliqué and large pearl drop earrings completed her look.

Pierre Richard

With his film L’Homme qui a vu L’Homme qui a vu L’Ours, the legendary French filmmaker Pierre Richard has donned the director’s hat after 18 years. The film marks his ninth project, which is shot outside his hometown Gruissan, in Occitania.

Shu Qi

Taiwanese–Hong Kong actress Shu Qi stunned in an Ashi Studio maroon strapless gown. A red lipstick, smokey eyes and half-tied hair completed her look. She walked the red carpet for Bi Gan’s new film Resurrection and was joined by her co-stars Jackson Yee, Mark Chao, Yongzhong Chen, Gengxi Li, and Jue Huang.

Jackson Yee

Shu Qi’s Resurrection co-star Jackson Yee appeared in an all-black velvet suit paired with black boots for the premiere of the Bi Gan directorial.

Bi Gan with Shu Qi and Jackson Yee

Shu Qi and Jackson Yee were joined by Resurrection director Bi Gan on the red carpet.

The 78th edition of the annual film festival, currently underway in southern France, is set to conclude on May 24.