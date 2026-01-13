BTS world tour schedule out: Everything you need to know about the K-Pop band’s 2026-27 concerts

Popular K-pop boy band BTS on Tuesday announced their comeback world tour concert dates across 34 cities after a four-year break.

However, the band gave India a miss, leaving several thousand fans disappointed in the country.

BTS is set to kick off their world tour in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 with scheduled stops across major cities across the world, including Los Angeles, London, Chicago, Sydney and Santiago.

They will also perform across major Asian hubs, with tour stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore.

With India missing from the world tour schedule, memes flew in no time — BTS fans were hopeful that the band would come to India this time around.

A fan shared a humorous still from the animated show SpongeBob SquarePants, using it as a subtle way to express their feelings about being left out.

An X user wrote, “It just breaks my heart. That Armys in India and Africa might NEVER be included in their tours, which is unfair to us who have supported the OT7 for years. When will we get our due?”

Another shared a meme featuring BTS member V’s disappointed expression, perfectly echoing their current mood.

“Like, we have been their second biggest market since 2020 — what more do we need to do,” read another X post.

However, many fans are still holding on to hope, as BTS is yet to announce more stop locations for 2027.

Last year, the frenzy started after band member V greeted his Indian fans with a ‘Namaste’ on Weverse and said, “See you next year.” A greeting in Hindi led to a flurry of posts about the band’s possible India tour.

Following the release of their new 14-track album on March 20, BTS will embark on a world tour. The title of the album is yet to be announced.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.