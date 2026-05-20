BTS to make first award show appearance in four years at American Music Awards 2026

K-pop boy band BTS is set to make a special appearance at the upcoming American Music Awards 2026, marking their first award show appearance in four years since their hiatus.

“ARMY, get ready! @bts.bighitofficial is making a special appearance LIVE at the #AMAs,” organisers wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the event featuring the band members.

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BTS’s last live award show appearance as a full group was at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in 2022, where they performed their chartbuster track Butter.

BTS has won 11 American Music Awards, famously making history in 2021 as the first Asian act to win the coveted Artist of the Year award. Over the years, the group has consistently dominated categories ranging from Favorite Pop Duo or Group to Favorite Social Artist.

AMA 2026 will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 25 at 5.30am (IST).

The band members are also set to perform at the first-ever halftime show at the Fifa World Cup Final.

In addition to the K-pop band members, popular artists including Madonna and Shakira will also perform at the historic sports tournament.

The three acts will co-headline the halftime performance during the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, marking a major music showcase attached to the world’s most-watched sporting event.

On the work front, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently busy with their ongoing comeback concert Arirang World Tour.