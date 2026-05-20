'Overacting ke pachaas paisa katega’: Litton Das, Najmul Shanto troll Mohammad Rizwan in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

Cricket and Bollywood are two sides of the same coin — even during a Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

During Pakistan’s run chase on Day 4 of the second Test in Sylhet, tensions flared between Mohammad Rizwan and wicketkeeper Litton Das after the batter complained about movement near the sightscreen distracting him.

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According to the stump-mic exchange, which has now gone viral, Rizwan was heard saying, “Yeh kya ho raha hai (What is happening here)?” while facing Taijul Islam in the 72nd over. The batter abruptly stepped away from his stance to complain to the umpire, triggering a heated exchange with the Bangladesh players.

Litton Das responded, “What are you doing? Why are you looking over there? Focus on your batting here.” Rizwan fired back: “Is that your job, mine, or the umpire’s?”

Play resumed, but the verbal sparring continued. Litton took another dig at Rizwan, saying, “Thora run karliya, ab acting chalu hojayega” (He’s scored a few runs, now the acting will start).

Najmul Hossain Shanto then joined the fun with: “Zyada acting, zyada acting! Yeh overacting ke liye pachaas paisa katega pachaas!” (Too much acting, too much acting. Fifty paise will be deducted for this), borrowing one of Bollywood’s most meme-worthy lines from Hera Pheri to hilariously troll Rizwan.

The iconic dialogue was delivered by actor Akshay Kumar’s character Raju in the cult-favourite comedy, where he mocks Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (played by Paresh Rawal) for crying a little too dramatically during a tense phone call with a kidnapper.

Bangladesh eventually won the second Test by 78 runs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, completing a historic 2-0 home Test series whitewash over Pakistan. It marked Bangladesh’s second consecutive Test series sweep against Pakistan, following their famous 2-0 triumph in Pakistan in 2024.