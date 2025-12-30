Watch: BTS star V hides in a closet as his bandmates wish him on birthday

K-pop band BTS members RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and Jin wished bandmate V on his 30th birthday at midnight during a rehearsal session, prompting a shy Kim Taehyung to hide in a closet.

Jungkook posted a video on Instagram that shows V rushing away from his bandmates to hide himself in a closet as others keep wishing him a happy birthday.

Fans soon flooded the internet with reactions to the video.

To mark the day, the official Instagram handle of BTS also posted a video of V, which carries a montage of pictures from his latest fashion photoshoot.

The video also features short clips of V from his recent trip to Hawaii, where he was seen enjoying his vacation with friends from the Korean entertainment industry.

In the photos, he is seen jogging, spending time on the beach, trying out local food, and spending quality time.

“Happy V Day,” the official handle of the band wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

The singer went to Hawaii with his Wooga Squad, including actors Park Seo-jun, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-sik, for a vacation. The singer met the actors on the sets of the 2016 K-drama Hwarang.

V is currently preparing for BTS’s comeback album, slated for a spring 2026 release, along with his bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.

V returned to civilian life on June 10 after completing his mandatory service in the South Korean military.