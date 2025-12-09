BTS member V drops fresh pictures from Hawaii trip featuring Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik

K-pop band BTS member V dropped fresh photos from his recent trip to Hawaii, which also features actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-sik, showing them spending time on the beach, trying out local food, and spending quality time together.

The five-member Wooga Squad previously hosted and appeared in their own reality travel show called In the Soop: Friendcation. The show aired in 2022.

Fans are speculating that Hawaii must be their next destination for the show.

1 7 Instagram/ @thv

ADVERTISEMENT

V, Seo-joon, Hyung-sik and Woo-sik are seen wearing traditional Hawaiian leis in a scenic ocean and island background.

2 7 Instagram/ @thv

The Korean stars also spent quality time on the beach, took a refreshing dip in the swimming pool, and played with a frisbee.

3 7 Instagram/ @thv

Donning classic tropical palm tree Hawaiian shirts, V, Seo-joon, Hyung-sik and Woo-sik also went out for dinner.

4 7 Instagram/ @thv

V looked stunning in a blue hoodie paired with shades. He apparently took a long drive with his friends. The singer met the actors on the sets of the 2016 K-drama Hwarang.

5 7 Instagram/ @thv

The Korean stars, who are also known as Wooga Squad, previously hosted and appeared in their own reality travel show called In the Soop: Friendcation. The show aired in 2022.

6 7 Instagram/ @thv

In another picture, the group channelled their formal outfit looks, sporting all black ensembles. They also went out shopping.

7 7

In the show In the Soop: Friendcation, the celebrities take a four-day holiday together in the countryside, giving fans a glimpse into their close friendship away from their busy professional schedules.

V is currently preparing for BTS’s comeback album, slated for a spring 2026 release, along with his bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.

V returned to civilian life on 10 June after completing his mandatory South Korean military service.