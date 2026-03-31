BTS make history as ‘Arirang’ dominates Billboard charts worldwide, breaks multiple records

BTS are again ruling the global charts, like they were never gone! The K-pop band became the first act to take over the entire Top 10 spots on the Billboard Global Exclusive US Chart with their songs from the album, Arirang.

The songs include Swim, Body To Body, Hooligan, Fya, Normal, and more.

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“@BTS_twt becomes the first act to occupy the entire top 10 spots of the Global Excl. U.S. chart simultaneously this week,” reads the caption by Billboard Charts on X.

On Monday, the music chart revealed that the band’s latest single, Swim, from the comeback album, debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This is not an ordinary chart-topping achievement. Swim joins an elite list of songs that debuted directly at the top, a feat achieved by only a few tracks in the nearly 70-year history of the chart.

Swim marks their seventh song to take over the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100. Previously, their songs like Dynamite, Life Goes On, and Butter have earned this feat.

The achievement spree doesn’t end there. Arirang also topped the Billboard 200 chart, with the band simultaneously ranking as the No 1 artist.

Also, the top nine spots on the Billboard 200 chart were occupied by tracks from Arirang.

To celebrate this achievement, all the members took to their individual Instagram handles to thank their fans.

The group is set to begin their Arirang World Tour on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. The 2026-27 tour will span 82 concerts across 34 cities in Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America. Tickets for shows in South Korea, North America and Europe were sold out within hours.