BTS Jungkook collaborating with Arijit Singh? Here’s the truth behind viral photo

A purported picture of BTS member Jungkook meeting Indian singer Arijit Singh for a new project began doing the rounds on social media recently.

However, the picture is shared by a fan page on Instagram and not by Jungkook’s official account, and looks like it is AI-generated.

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The Instagram user, who goes by @jungkook.sin, has also posted pictures of Jungkook with other Indian celebrities like Honey Singh in the past. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, too, made it to the list.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, @jungkook.sin wrote, “Wanted to keep this quiet for a while…I came to India recently, without telling anyone. Not for a show, not for cameras… just for music. Met Arijit Singh. We sat together, talked, shared stories… and made something very special.”

“This trip meant a lot to me. I also wanted to personally congratulate him on his journey and everything he has given to music. We created a song… something honest, something from the heart. I hope you can feel what we felt while making it. It will be released very soon. Please wait for it… don’t rush,” they added.

The comments section on the post was turned off.

The Instagram bio of the fan page reads, “The official Instagram of Jungkook.” With 177K followers, the account is also a Meta verified one.

However, this is not Jungkook’s real Instagram account. After deleting his original account (which had over 50 million followers) in early 2023, Jungkook made a surprise return to the platform in July 2025. He confirmed the account was his during a live stream, explaining that the handle “mnijungkook” stands for “My Name Is Jungkook”.

Meanwhile, BTS made a full-group comeback on March 20 with their new album Arirang, their first in over three years. They followed it up with a special concert to celebrate their return in Seoul on March 21, which was livestreamed on Netflix.

Arijit, on the other hand, announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27. took fans and industry peers by surprise. He released his first new independent song, Raina, on March 1.