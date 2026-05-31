'Brought a smile on my face': Himani Shivpuri shares 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' throwback

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri went down memory lane as she shared a video on social media alongside Anupam Kher from the cult classic film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and said it bought smile to her face.

The film, which featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan released in 1995 and was directed by Aditya Chopra.

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The clip, which the actor shared on her Instagram handle on Sunday, featured Shivpuri speaking to Kher.

"Someone sent this clip to me,I thought I will share it with you. Pardon the audio, I think you must have also seen it a number of times, but watching it brought a smile on my face, it was my second film after 'HAHK' (Hum Aapke Hain Koun), the freshness,the innocence…nostalgia," she wrote in the caption.

The film revolved around Raj and Simran, who met on a European trip only to realise they are in love. Shivpuri essayed the role of Kammo Kaur (Kammo Bua) in the film.

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