Coldplay members land in Mumbai ahead of January 18 show

Coldplay members have landed in Mumbai, the British rock band announced on Friday, sharing a photo of lead singer Chris Martin on Instagram.

“We are so happy and grateful to be here in India,” reads their post on the social media platform.

The band is set to perform at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21 as part of The Music of the Spheres World Tour, their eighth concert tour. They will also perform in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

Billed as Coldplay’s “biggest ever show,” the January 26 concert will be streamed live from Ahmedabad across India on Disney+ Hotstar. Heeriye singer Jasleen Royal will perform as a supporting artiste at Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

According to media reports, the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin, was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport late Thursday night, accompanied by his partner, Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.

Coldplay has returned to India nine years after their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.