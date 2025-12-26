‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 trailer: Watch Benedict and Sophie’s Cinderella-esque meet-cute

Sparks fly between Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha’s Sophie as they cross paths at a masque ball in the trailer of Bridgerton Season 4, dropped by Netflix on Thursday.

The two-minute-32-second-long trailer introduces viewers to the brewing romance between Benedict and Sophie, who meet for the first time at a ball and engage in a Cinderella-like moment.

Previously, fans were treated to the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon the Duke of Hastings (Regé Jean-Page) in Season 1. Viscountess Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) transform from sworn enemies to lovers in Season 2. Longtime friends Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) finally consummate “Polin” in Season 3.

While the other characters were engaged in their own love stories, Benedict was busy with his rendezvous with other bohemian men and women, his passion for art, and leading an unconventional lifestyle unlike his siblings. While his sisters see him as a rake, Benedict says he’s charting “a venturesome course.”

Everything is set to change in Season 4, inspired by An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series.

“We’ve experienced Benedict through the seasons as a little theme that crops up occasionally now and again,” Thompson said in a statement. “To get to spend a full eight episodes digging into him and making a whole symphony about him, it’s great.”

As per Netflix Tudum, in the upcoming episodes, Benedict will be captivated by the Lady in Silver, whom he meets at his mother Lady Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) hotly anticipated masquerade ball. As soon as Benedict spies Sophie at the celebration, spotlit by a gargantuan chandelier and sheathed in a silver mask, Benedict can think of nothing — and no one — else.

“You feel like you’re in a dream space, and it really plays into our theme this season of fantasy versus reality,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum. “This is a moment where you are meant to feel like you’re in a fantasy. It really launches that journey for us.”

After Benedict’s meet-cute with his mystery woman, he embarks on a journey to search for her real identity.

Bridgerton Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on 29 January.

The upcoming instalment will also introduce new characters. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brownell said the Li sisters will make their debut into society in the new season.

“The Li sisters are just making their debut into society this season, and their mother [Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung] has raised them to be perfect debutantes. But while Rosamund has become her mother's mini-me — a marriage mart pro chess player — Posy is dreamy and often unserious, much to her mother's disapproval,” she said.

The series is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen, and is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series.