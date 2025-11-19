‘Bridgerton’ actress Simone Ashley-starrer ‘This Tempting Madness’ to premiere at IFFI 2025

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley-starrer This Tempting Madness is set to have its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa on 27 November, according to a press communique shared by the makers.

Directed by Jennifer E Montgomery, the psychological thriller also stars Suraj Sharma, who is known for his roles in films like Life of Pi (2012), Phillauri (2016), The Hungry (2017), and Gulmohar (2023).

This Tempting Madness follows Mia (Ashley), who awakens from a coma after a near-fatal fall to find her memory fractured and her husband arrested. As she puts together the pieces of her past, she starts to question her own actions and her perception of reality.

“To debut the film at IFFI, in front of an audience that appreciates bold, global storytelling, is an incredible privilege. The team and I look forward to presenting our film to IFFI audiences,” filmmaker Montgomery told PTI in a statement.

Sharma, who will attend the film’s premiere at IFFI, said, “IFFI has a remarkable energy, and the audiences here are deeply engaged with cinema. The last time I was at the festival was for 'Life of Pi', and it was unforgettable. I can’t wait to see how audiences respond to this film.”

This Tempting Madness is produced by Smoke Jumper Films.

IFFI 2025 is scheduled to commence on 20 November, and it will conclude on 28 November.