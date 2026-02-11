Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz-starrer ‘The Mummy 4’ to hit theatres in 2028

The Mummy 4, starring Oscar winners Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, is slated for release in 2028, as per US media reports. Universal Pictures has scheduled the film for a theatrical release on May 19, 2028.

The project will be directed by Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay by David Coggeshall. Radio Silence is a film collective who also helmed 2019’s Ready or Not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fraser and Weisz are set to return as adventurer Rick O’Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn O’Connell, according to Variety.

The duo first teamed up in the 1999 reboot of The Mummy, which followed adventurer Rick O’Connell (Fraser), librarian Evelyn Carnahan (Weisz) and her brother Jonathan (John Hannah) as they journey to the lost Egyptian city of Hamunaptra. Their expedition accidentally awakens Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), a cursed high priest mummified alive for killing Pharaoh Seti I. Imhotep unleashes a series of plagues while seeking to revive his lover, Anck-su-namun, using Evelyn as a sacrifice.

The 2001 sequel, The Mummy Returns, picks up in 1933 with Rick and Evelyn married and raising their son, Alex (Freddie Boath). The discovery of the Bracelet of Anubis draws them into another ancient curse tied to the Scorpion King, a warrior who once bargained with the god Anubis for power. When a cult resurrects Imhotep to control the King’s army, Alex becomes the key to unlocking the path to the oasis of Ahm Shere.

Weisz did not appear in the franchise’s third installment, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, released in 2008.

The Mummy 4 is described as a sequel rather than a reboot, expected to disregard the events of 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, as per reports.

Sean Daniel, producer of the original The Mummy trilogy, is returning to produce alongside Radio Silence collaborators William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein under their Project X Entertainment banner.

The 1999 original, directed and co-written by Stephen Sommers, became one of Universal’s biggest early-2000s hits, grossing more than USD 422 million worldwide.

Fraser’s recent career resurgence, thanks to his Oscar-winning turn in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (2022), helped reignite Universal’s interest in reviving the franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Weisz has also maintained a strong screen presence with roles in Amazon’s Dead Ringers and Marvel’s Black Widow.