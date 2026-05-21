‘Forced to compromise’ for sake of newborn child: Parambrata Chattopadhyay on ‘ban culture’ in Tollywood

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay said he was “forced to compromise” for the sake of his newborn child while speaking about Tollywood’s “ban culture” on Wednesday.

Following the BJP’s victory in the recently-concluded West Bengal Assembly election, and the formation of a new government, actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh was among those assigned to address alleged internal issues within Tollywood.

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On Wednesday, Rudranil called a meeting of stakeholders in the industry that was attended by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, among others.

At this meeting, several industry professionals reportedly spoke about workplace-related concerns and alleged intimidation they faced in the past year.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Parambrata said the Bengali film industry should move towards a healthier and more open work environment. “The industry should be a place where people can work freely without fear or unnecessary restrictions,” he said.

The actor also highlighted the importance of ‘unity and creative collaboration’ within the industry. “At the end of the day, cinema should be about collaboration, not conflict,” Parambrata added.

His comments come at a time when discussions surrounding federation politics, alleged workplace restrictions, and professional disputes within Tollywood have once again gained attention. Over the past few months, several actors, directors and producers have spoken about the industry’s internal dynamics, with many calling for greater transparency and freedom to work across projects.

Without directly naming anyone, Parambrata hinted that more people within the industry are now becoming comfortable speaking publicly about these issues. “Many people may not have spoken openly earlier, but conversations around these issues are now becoming more public,” he said.

Parambrata had previously been a part of a court case filed by a section of directors alleging they were not able to work freely.

Last year, however, Parambrata had resolved his differences with the Swarup Biswas-led Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India. After a meeting with federation representatives, the actor-director said he wanted to move forward through discussion and mutual understanding rather than continue the conflict.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Parambrata said he was “forced to compromise” for the sake of his newborn child.