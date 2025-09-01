Boxer, painter, cook, martial artist: BTS member Jeon Jungkook wears many hats

From a shy teenager to a global icon, BTS member Jeon Jungkook has come a long way since his 2013 debut as the lead vocalist of the K-pop band — he was only 16 then.

In the past 12 years of stardom, Jungkook not only impressed with his singing prowess but also won over fans with his athletic abilities, painting skills, culinary finesse, and rapping.

As the Busan-born singer turns 28, we take a look at what won him the title Golden Maknae, a Korean term for an exceptionally talented and skilled performer.

A livewire on stage

1 7 BTS Jungkook in New York Times Square (@btsbighitofficial)

ADVERTISEMENT

On stage, Jeon Jungkook is a livewire. His powerful vocals, exceptional dance moves, and contagious energy make him one of the biggest crowd pullers in the K-pop scene.

His impromptu performance at New York Times Square on November 9, 2023, has been one of his most memorable displays of showmanship. During the nearly 30-minute show, Jungkook performed Standing Next to You, Yes or No, 3D, and Seven for a large cheering crowd.

A culinary genius

2 7 X

From stirring up ramen during his midnight Weverse live sessions to cooking a full-course meal for his bandmates, Jungkook makes sure his culinary skills leave a lasting impression.

Fans admire him for how he turns cooking into another creative expression.

Jungkook has shared some of his uniquely crafted dishes — including Perilla Oil Makguksu, Ramen Porridge, Bulgogi, and Fusion Cup Noodle Fried Rice — on several reality shows like Run BTS.

According to Korean media reports, during his 18-month compulsory military duties, the singer was assigned the role of a cook in his unit.

His tattoos speak

3 7 Instagram

Every ink on Jungkook’s body tells a different story. His tattoos reflect his artistic spirit and individuality, and spark endless conversations among fans. Many of the tattoos convey personal milestones— he has the date of BTS’s debut, his birth flower and the phrase Hwayangyeonhwa inked on his body. Hwayangyeonhwa roughly translates to the most beautiful moment in life.

Boxer, martial artist, archer, wrestler

4 7 X/ @btsbighitofficial

A boxing enthusiast and a fitness buff, Jungkook inspires millions with his discipline and dedication. He brings the same intensity in the gym as he does on stage. His athletic abilities have left fans in awe at numerous K-pop idol sports competitions. He is an archer, boxer, martial artist and runner.

In 2015, the K-pop star won a 400-meter relay race and received praise for his performance. He is equally adept in swimming, cycling, basketball and wrestling.

A brilliant painter

5 7 X/ @btsbighitofficial

Without any formal training, Jungkook has shown a natural ability to create exceptional art. Fans first saw Jungkook painting during the BTS reality series In the Soop. This talent of his is also highlighted in his solo music video Begin, which features one of his paintings. BTS’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment, has been sharing videos showcasing Jungkook’s drawing skills since 2013.

A rapper par excellence

6 7 YouTube/ @btsbighitofficial

Though RM, J-Hope and Suga take care of the rapping for BTS, Jungkook has proved his potential as an equally competent rapper. During the early days of BTS, the lead vocalist of the band showed his rapping skills in numerous tracks. His verses in songs like No More Dream and Ddaeng highlight his versatility as an artiste. Most recently, he won hearts by rapping a few lines from Suga and Psy’s song That That in an episode of Suga’s celebrity chat show Suchwita.

An impressive filmmaker

7 7 X/ @btsbighitofficial

Jungkook is a passionate filmmaker, known for directing a few BTS projects, including the music video Life Goes On. Jungkook holds a degree in broadcasting and entertainment and is recognised for capturing compelling visuals, as seen in his G.C.F. (Golden Closet Film) series.