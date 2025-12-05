Heritage College
In Pictures| The Heritage College Celebrates Successful Edition of Elixir 4.0
Posted on 05 Dec 2025
15:24 PM
1/6
Heritage Commerce Society of The Heritage College proudly announces the resounding success of Elixir 4.0, the fourth edition of its annual inter-college management and cultural fest. This year, the event witnessed an overwhelming response, with 25+ prestigious institutions from across the city participating in a vibrant showcase of talent, strategy, creativity and collaboration. Held on The Heritage College campus, Elixir 4.0 brought together young achievers and emerging leaders through a series of meticulously curated management and cultural competitions.
ADVERTISEMENT
2/6
Brandketing: A dynamic marketing and branding challenge testing participants’ communication strategy, positioning skills and instant decision-making finesse. Winners: ∙ Winner: Shri Shikshayatan College ∙ 1st Runner Up: The Heritage College ∙ 2nd Runner Up: The Bhawanipur Education Society College
3/6
Rythemic Reverence (Solo Classical Dance): A celebration of dance, expression and cultural artistry. Winners: ∙ Winner: The Heritage College ∙ 1st Runner Up: Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology ∙ 2nd Runner Up: Lady Brabourne College
4/6
FinHR Conclave: A combined Finance–HR strategy event designed to mirror real-world organisational decision-making. Winners: ∙ Winner: Heritage Institute of Technology ∙ 1st Runner Up: The Bhawanipur Education Society College ∙ 2nd Runner Up: The Bhawanipur Education Society College
5/6
Drama In The Dark (Audio Drama): A theatrical performance category emphasizing script, voice modulation, and sound based storytelling. Winners: ∙ Winner: Shri Shikshayatan College ∙ 1st Runner Up: Lady Brabourne College ∙ 2nd Runner Up: Heritage Institute of Technology
6/6
With its diverse mix of competitions, esteemed judges, and participation from over 25 colleges, Elixir 4.0 upheld the spirit of excellence, creativity and healthy competition. Taking on from last year’s Elixir 3.0 success, this edition further strengthened the fest’s legacy and scale. Heritage Commerce Society extends heartfelt gratitude to every institution, participant, judge and volunteer who made the event a spectacular success.
Last updated on 05 Dec 2025
15:28 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
UPSC to Conduct CISF LDCE 2026 on March 8; Registration Begins at upsconline.nic.in
Delhi police
Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025: Slot Selection Begins; Check Deadlines for All Post. . .
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education
RBSE Announces Exam Dates for Classes 9 to 12 for Academic Year 2025–26- Detailed S. . .
ADVERTISEMENT