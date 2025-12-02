Boman Irani's first-look from horror comedy 'The RajaSaab' out on actor's 66th birthday

The makers of "The RajaSaab" shared the first look poster of Boman Irani's character on Tuesday on the occasion of the actor's 66th birthday.

The actor essays the role of a psychiatrist, hypnotist and paranormal investigator - a character wrapped in intellect and mysticism in the film.

The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar alongside Prabhas. It will release in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Written and directed by Maruthi, "The RajaSaab" is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

The makers shared the poster, which featured the actor wearing a long blazer and holding a stick against the backdrop of the library.

"The one who stands between REALITY and the UNEXPLAINED… Team #TheRajaSaab wishes @boman_irani a very Happy Birthday. #TheRajaSaabOnJan9th. #Prabhas," read the caption.

Prabhas also shared the poster on his Instagram story. "Many happy returns of the day. Boman Irani sir... Wishing you a fantastic year ahead," he wrote.

The film will release in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

